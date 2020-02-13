Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Met Chewbacca and the Photo Is Adorable

Are you someone who enjoys seeing extremely tall people pose with shorter people? If so, then this post is for you! Recently, Joonas Suotamo took to Twitter to share a throwback photo from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere. The actor known for playing Chewbacca in the latest Star Wars films stands at 6′ 11″, so almost all of his photos show him towering over other people. This was especially true when he met up with one of the stars of Stranger Things. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix series, made an appearance at the big Star Wars premiere and posed with lots of big names in the franchise, including John Boyega (Finn), who shared a very precious moment of them together. Earlier this week, Suotamo took to Twitter to share a cropped photo of himself and had fans guess who he was posing with. Turns out, it was Matarazzo and the two make an adorable pair!

“A throwback to when I got to hang out with a really cool person who has awesome hair! Can you guess who this person is?,” Sutoamo originally tweeted. ”Many of you guessed right! Yesterday's photo was of @GatenM123 & myself at the #TheRiseOfSkywalker premiere!”

You can check out the photo below:

During an interview last year, Matarazzo talked about Star Wars and revealed his dream role within the franchise.

"When I'm older, I want to play Obi-Wan," Matarazzo shared with IMDb when asked what remake he'd like to star in. "Like if it ever--they shouldn't remake any Star Wars movie, they shouldn't do any remakes, but if they ever remake the originals, nah-uh, but if they asked me to be Obi-Wan, I'm totally on board. Like, if I'm like 75, and they're like, 'You wanna do this?' I'm like, yeah, heck yeah, I'm totally doing it, even if I don't agree with them making a remake. I would totally wanna be Obi-Wan."

Matarazzo will soon be seen in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, which is expected to begin filming very soon. Currently, you can catch Suotamo on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is still playing in select theaters.

Stay tuned for news on Star Wars and season four of Stranger Things.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!