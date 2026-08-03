Star Wars Enters New Jedi Era With Final Trailer for New Disney+ Anime – Watch Now

Star Wars is kicking off a whole new era of Jedi for the franchise with the final trailer for a new spinoff anime series coming to Disney+ later this week. Star Wars has been revealed to be a perfect fit for anime over the years as fans have started to see all kinds of new projects taking its universe in a whole new direction. Thanks to the success of the Star Wars: Visions anthology that allows multiple studios and creators to take on the wider franchise in their own way, we’re now getting a full expansion on one of those ideas.

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is an official spinoff series taking place after both “The Ninth Jedi” shorts seen in the first and third volumes of the Star Wars: Visions anthology series. Making its debut with Disney+ later this week, the anime is showing off even more of what to expect from its new era of the Jedi, a new silver lightsaber and more with a final trailer giving fans the best look at it all yet. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Star Wars: Visions New Anime Come Out?

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will be making its worldwide debut with Disney+ on August 5th, and it will be featuring both a Japanese and English dubbed version upon release. This is a new limited series only running for a few episodes, but will be picking up from all of the events seen in both “The Ninth Jedi” and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” seen in Star Wars: Visions. Make sure you catch up with those shorts before jumping into the spinoff series just in case.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will be featuring the same production staff and cast from the original shorts with Kenji Kamiyama returning to oversee the overall direction for Production I.G. Shunsuke Tada will be providing additional direction, and it will feature scripts written by Miho Sakai. Hitoshi Ito will be serving as producer alongside Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes representing Lucasfilm. But there is a ton of potential for the franchise to branch out with even more in the future.

What’s Next for Star Wars in Anime?

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is the first full anime series project crafted for Disney+, but it might be far from the last. Production moved forward on this limited series after seeing how fans responded to the shorts in the anthology, and it’s been revealed that fan response could warrant even more. This could mean a potential second season of this spinoff series down the line, but could also mean more of the other Star Wars: Visions shorts could get their own full anime stories instead.

Anime is going to be a perfect medium for Star Wars as it allows various creators to go all out for their visions of the universe. This story in particular takes place long after the age of the Jedi came to an end, and follows a young girl as she tries to bring it all back. With a new silver lightsaber up for grabs through all of this, it’s sure to expand on the wider lore in fun ways that fans will want to tune in for.