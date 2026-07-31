Star Wars Fan Accidentally Found the Best Way To Display Their Vintage X-Wing With One Unexpected Mistake

Displaying vintage toys can be a bit difficult. Firstly, there’s the question of taking them out of the packaging if you haven’t already. Of course, you’ll know that taking them out means their value will immediately plummet, if you ever plan on reselling them. Then there’s the question of space. Depending on how many toys you plan on displaying, you’ll need adequate shelf space, or another spot out of reach of pets and kids. And finally, you’ll have to think of how you want to display them – posing, standing straight, or in a more interesting manner.

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I prefer posing my figures like they’re either performing some action, or close to something that their character would do. For instance, my Gypsy Danger figure is throwing a rocket -propelled punch at Mecha Godzilla, while Spider-Man is hanging off the edge instead of on the shelf. It takes up more space, but keeps things interesting. However, one Star Wars fan may have found the best way to show off their 1977 Kenner X-Wing, and it was completely by accident.

This X-Wing Display Idea Is Actually Pretty Close To The Source Material

As revealed by SenangVormgeving on Reddit, they noticed one of their X-Wings had gone missing while moving toys around to display at the office. Upon returning home, they happened to look at their aquarium and were probably shocked to see the Star Wars fighter lying at the bottom of it, covered in algae. Anyone’s first reaction would be to fish it out and give it a good scrubbing, but OP decided to give us a look first. Honestly, I have to say that this is an awesome way to show off the franchise’s most iconic fighter.

Besides looking like a cool wreck, this accidental display idea perfectly lines up with The Empire Strikes Back, where Luke’s X-Wing sinks into the swamp of Dagobah when he goes to meet Yoda. From the caption, it looks like they have multiple models of the starship, so I really hope that they decided to make it a permanent display idea. The ship has fallen in a rather aesthetic manner, and it doesn’t look like their fish seem to mind either. The only downside is that poor R2-D2 has gone down with the ship, and they didn’t mention if there was a figure in the cockpit.

Very few of us would have naturally thought of this idea or have the courage to put the vintage toy in the aquarium. But now that it’s there, it looks like it’s right where it belongs. This happy little accident turned out to be quite a creative display idea, and I really hope they made it permanent. In fact, I’m now inspired to get my own aquarium to show off my Godzilla figures, too.