Star Wars Fans Are Loving Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Casting in The Mandalorian

Star Wars fans got a crazy surprise this morning after it was revealed that Rosario Dawson would be taking on the role of a live-action Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian. At this point, there was already plenty of hype for season 2 of The Mandalorian after season 1 crushed it for Disney's new streaming service Disney+, but now that will likely shoot through the roof, and Star Wars fans on social media are letting their reactions be known. As you might expect, the reactions are incredibly positive, and many seem to be behind this unexpected but amazing casting.

Fans have long wanted Dawson in the role, and Dawson has felt the same way for some time as well. In 2017 she was asked about appearing in a Star Wars movie as Ahsoka, and she responded "Ummmm...yes, please?! #AhsokaLives. It didn't take long for fans to grasp on, and now a few years later they finally got their wish.

We don't know much more about her involvement in season 2, but even if it's just for one episode or a cameo, we can't wait to see what she can do in the role.

Here's hoping that it's more than just a cameo though, or if it is, hopefully, it leads to a more substantial recurring role in The Mandalorian season 3 because you know the Disney+ hit isn't ending anytime soon.

