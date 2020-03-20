Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Casts Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Ever since her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans have been wanting to see Ahsoka Tano join the live-action galaxy of Star Wars stories, with /Film reporting that fans will finally be granted that wish as Rosario Dawson has been cast as the Jedi for Season Two of The Mandalorian. As fan casting campaigns have popped up with more regularity in recent years, Dawson herself has often expressed her interest in taking over the role, with this casting sure to excite not only Clone Wars fans, but also Dawson herself. Season Two of The Mandalorian is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ this October.

The character debuted as Anakin Skywalker's padawan, but over the course of the series, she proved herself to be just as compelling a character as Anakin himself, if not more so, winning over legions of fans. When The Clone Wars was unexpectedly cancelled after a cliffhanger episode, fans were devastated by the idea that we wouldn't see the conclusion of her adventure, knowing that she was entirely absent from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Luckily, Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni brought Ahsoka back for his new series, Star Wars Rebels, which took place a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, allowing fans to learn more about the Jedi's fate. That series' finale even included the confirmation that Ahsoka, along with Sabine Wren, survived past the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the pair's final scene showing them heading out into the galaxy to discover the location of Ezra Bridger.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, it attempted to solidify the galaxy's canon, deeming that only the events of the six live-action films and The Clone Wars were canon, though some fans still see a distinction between the events of the films and the various other stories being told through other mediums. The studio itself doesn't see things that way, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured a scene in which Rey heard the voices of Jedi throughout the ages, which included the voice of Ahsoka as well as Star Wars Rebels' Kanan. Ashley Eckstein provided Ahsoka's voice for the scene, having played the character since her debut, while Freddie Prinze Jr. reprised his Rebels role as Kanan. Additionally, the final space battle featured appearances from a number of ships from the animated series.

As if fans weren't already excited enough for Season Two of The Mandalorian, this news is sure to delight longtime fans of the character and actress.

The Mandalorian Season Two will debut in October.

