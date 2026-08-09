Every Star Wars Character Who Knows Palpatine Is a Sith

Darth Sidious is one of the greatest villains in the entire history of Star Wars—the powerful Sith Lord who brought an end to the Republic and the age of the Jedi Order. To orchestrate the demise of his two greatest enemy factions, Sidious took on two identities. As Darth Sidious, orchestrating the Sith, and as Senator Sheev Palpatine working inside the Galactic Republic to take over.

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But for this plan to succeed, Palpatine had to ensure that nobody in the Republic discovered his true identity as a Sith Lord. Those that Palpatine did let in on the truth were either allies, apprentices, or enemies that Sidious planned to eliminate. Listed below are all the canon characters that were aware of Sidious’s identity as a Sith Lord, at one point or another.

10) Darth Maul Was Sidious’ First Apprentice

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Darth Maul was a Force-sensitive Dathomirian Zabrak who was one of the first known apprentices of Darth Sidious and made his debut in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. His defeat at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi led the Jedi Order to recognize that the Sith had returned after years of being absent from affairs. Maul first met Sidious around 40 BBY, when, after being impressed by Maul’s anger, Sidious took Maul away from Dathomir and began to train him to manifest and use his anger for the Dark Side.

After the duel on Naboo where Maul was sliced in two, the Zabrak apprentice began working in secret and in the Outer Rim to achieve his own goals away from Sidious. One of those goals was to get revenge on Obi-Wan, resulting in the death of the Jedi’s lover. Maul attempts to destroy Sidious but is too weak to defeat him. Maul’s journey continues in other appearances in the Star Wars timeline, such as Star Wars’ Maul – Shadow Lord.

9) Count Dooku Acted As Sidious’ Second Sith Apprentice

Dooku was a Force-Sensitive human who was once a Jedi Master, became dissatisfied with the Jedi Order, and fell to the Dark Side, becoming the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Tyranus. Dooku followed Sidious’ plans and led the Separatists in the massive Clone Wars. As part of Sidious’ plans, Dooku would lead forces against the Republic, instilling fear and distrust in the Jedi Order. Dooku would also take on two generals, Asajj Ventress and General Grievous, and while they were powerful in their own right, they were never aware of Darth Sidious or that Dooku was an apprentice.

Dooku would eventually fall as part of Sidious’ plan to corrupt Anakin Skywalker, largely believed to be the Chosen One of the Force. Dooku’s death would mark the end of the Clone Wars and open up a new apprentice spot for Sidious to give to Anakin in a few weeks. Dooku’s legacy would be one of bloodshed, death, and cruelty as the universe saw him as a monster that Anakin heroically defeated.

8) Darth Vader Became Sidious’ Last Apprentice and His Downfall

Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker was a legendary Force-sensitive user who was prophesied to be the Chosen One destined to restore balance to the Force. At first a slave boy, he was taken in by Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi before becoming Kenobi’s apprentice. As Kenobi’s apprentice and soon a Jedi Knight, Anakin became an extremely important figure in the Clone Wars and romantically involved with Padmé Amidala of Naboo. One of the major flaws of Anakin was his inability to let go of his fear of loss and grooming from Palpatine. Eventually, after not being given the rank of Jedi Master and out of fear of losing Padmé, Anakin fell to the Dark Side and learned Sidious’ true nature.

Anakin became the mechanized Darth Vader after battling and losing to Obi-Wan Kenobi and falling into the lava of Mustafar. As Darth Vader, he worked alongside Sidious as a Sith apprentice, bringing about decades of terror as the Emperor’s forceful hand. Eventually, moved by his son, Luke Skywalker, Vader works with Luke to defeat Sidious and bring an end to the Galactic Empire, restoring balance to the Force. Despite Sidious’ plans coming to fruition, he could not escape the fact that it would be Anakin Skywalker who would be his end.

7) Mas Amedda Served Palpatine & Sidious

Mas Amedda is a Chagrian male politician who served under Senator Palpatine. Amedda serves as Palpatine’s closest advisor and was even privy to Palpatine’s true identity as Sidious. Amedda worked in politics to ensure that Palpatine’s wishes were carried out, even tricking Jar Jar Binks into proposing and successfully moving a motion to the Senate that would grant Palpatine emergency executive powers, which led to Palpatine becoming Supreme Chancellor and the creation of his Clone Army. His work led him to prosper under the Galactic Empire.



When the Rebel Alliance defeated Sidious, Mas Amedda became a powerless provisional government figurehead on Coruscant. Amedda’s legacy became that of a weak-willed follower of the Emperor that barely anyone remembers.

6) Sly Moore Was Another Servant of Sidious

Sly Moore is a female Umbaran Force Adept who served under Palpatine. Umbarans could manipulate minds, and because of this, Palpatine revealed himself as Sidious to them. Moore stayed by Sidious’ side, working in secret alongside Amedda. Moore continued working for Sidious during the Galactic Empire, eventually creating the Schism Imperial.



The Schism Imperial was a secret, supposed breakaway faction of the Empire that wanted to get rid of the Emperor, but in reality was working for Sidious to remind Darth Vader that Sidious held the truest power. Their fate at the end of the Galactic Empire is largely unknown.

5) The Royal Guards Protected Palpatine With Their Life

The Emperor’s Royal Guard are identified by their Crimson armor and served as personal bodyguards to Darth Sidious, implying they were well aware of his origins as a Sith and kept the secret. The Royal Guards dated back to Palpatine’s time as Chancellor and became his personal guards during the Galactic Empire, when he took a more secretive approach to ruling the galaxy. Whenever he made public appearances, the Royal Guard was behind him.

Their skill in melee combat was formidable, and the organization consisted of conscripts and at least one clone trooper. They worked with Sidious and eventually Snoke during the era of the First Order. The group was likely heavily indoctrinated to serve Palpatine without question.

4) Chanath Cha Worked Under Sidious & Attempted to Destroy Vader

Chanath Cha was a human bounty hunter who first appeared in Star Wars: Lando #2. She was motivated to get revenge on Darth Vader after he killed her parents. She spent several years as a bounty hunter, even working for Vader and Sidious several times. She was commonly seen as the Emperor’s pet operative.

Eventually, she formed the Orphans, a mercenary group, and allied with the Crimson Dawn in 3 ABY. Alongside the Crimson Dawn, Chanath learns of the identity of the Emperor as a Lord of the Sith. Chanath and the Orphans would aid the Crimson Dawn in their war against the Sith before dying at the hands of Darth Vader.

3) Qi’ra Waged An Underground War Against Sidious

Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, became a powerful crime lord and leader of the Crimson Dawn organization. After the events of Solo, Qi’ra learned of the truth behind Darth Vader and Sidious from the still-alive Darth Maul. After learning this, Qi’ra launched the war against the Sith campaign. This was a secret underground war between the Crimson Dawn and the Empire with the sole purpose of taking down Vader and Sidious and freeing the galaxy from their rule.

Qi’ra focused her efforts on attempting to trap the two in the Fermata Cage, a Sith Lord-designed object that could freeze whomever it trapped permanently in time. Qi’ra’s war failed as the Fermata Cage was destroyed and the Crimson Dawn’s numbers were dwindled. Before disappearing into hiding, Qi’ra managed to relay information on the DS-2 Death Star II Mobile Battle Station to the Rebel Alliance, which allowed them to destroy it in the Battle of Endor.

2) Obi-Wan Kenobi Survived Sidious’ Attempt At His Life

Obi-Wan Kenobi, possibly the most legendary Jedi in the entire history of Star Wars, was the mentor and master of Anakin Skywalker, the protector of Luke and Leia Skywalker, and a powerful general in the Clone Wars. As such a powerful Jedi, he was able to survive the Order 66 attempt on his life before dueling Anakin, who had become Darth Vader, on Mustafar. Following Master Yoda’s decree, he would go into exile on Tatooine and adopt the name “Ben Kenobi.” Obviously, by surviving the Jedi Purge and being directly involved with Vader and Sidious, Obi-Wan became one of the only living people aware of the dark lord’s true identity.

On Tatooine, and after saving Leia in his own solo Disney+ series, Ben protected Luke from dangerous threats, such as a returning Darth Maul, whom he slew for the final time. He left a series of journals for Luke to read when the time came and journeyed with him aboard the Death Star to save Princess Leia, an act that would ultimately end in his demise at the hands of his former Padawan. But on Tatooine, Obi-Wan learned how to communicate with the living after death and gave Luke valuable advice during the Rebels’ fight against the Empire.

1 ) Yoda Fought Sidious and Lost The Battle

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Yoda was the Grand Master of the Jedi Order before its fall at the hands of Sidious. As a Jedi who survived the Grand Purge, Yoda confronted Sidious with his own power while Obi-Wan confronted Anakin. Despite Yoda’s great power, Sidious was far stronger and bested the Jedi Grand Master, forcing Yoda to rethink the Jedi’s strategy to combat the Dark Side. This act exiled him and Obi-Wan, allowing Sidious to take over the Galaxy unopposed for years. Yoda’s defeat came because of his inability to identify the Dark Side, his failure to shift the Jedi’s dogmatic principles, and his mishandling of Anakin Skywalker’s growth.



On Dagobah, Yoda lived in isolation, only to be approached by Luke Skywalker to receive training. Yoda trained Luke to become the powerful Jedi he became and finally came to terms with the mistakes he made with the Jedi Order. Years later, Yoda would take that same experience and impart it onto Luke Skywalker when he failed with Kylo Ren.