After 49 Years of Star Wars, These 5 Things Still Make No Sense About X-Wings & The Rogue Squadron Ships

While the glowing hum of a lightsaber remains the definitive image of the Star Wars franchise for many, others fell in love with its sprawling, chaotic space battles. Ever since the original film premiered in 1977 and showcased that legendary clash between Rebel X-wings and Imperial TIE Fighters, the series has been synonymous with the spectacle of space warfare. Serving as Luke Skywalker’s personal craft, the X-wing captured our collective imagination; its speedy silhouette and cross-winged design remain instantly recognizable to fans across generations. So much attention, on such a small ship, over the course of 50 years, has generated a lot of scrutiny. Even with its legendary status in pop culture, several puzzling design choices and redundant elements still don’t make sense, even in the context of a galaxy far, far away.

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The ‘Rule of Cool’ excuses a lot, but it fails to justify the X-wing’s blatant design flaws. Deeper inspection reveals bizarre choices across the entire Rebel fleet that no lore explanation can smooth over. Even legendary teams like Rogue Squadron clearly achieved victory in spite of their absurd tactics and questionable ship design.

5) What’s the Benefit of the “X” Design in the First Place?

The X-wing’s most iconic feature is clearly its quad-wing design from which it derives its name. These S-foils stay closed for standard flight and hyperspace travel, then open up into attack position for combat. But why the extra moving parts? Most other ships in Star Wars handle hyperspace just fine without constantly folding their wings. In-universe explanations don’t really hold up when looked at closely. The case has been made that the open S-foils help disperse heat from weapons fire and high-octane maneuvering. But if that’s true, why don’t the rest of the Rogue Squadron ships need to dissipate heat? The A-wing is a faster and more aggressive ship, and it doesn’t ever have to open its wings to disperse heat.

The B-wing is another signature craft of the Rebel Alliance and Rogue Squadron, and it too unfolds for combat, in a similar manner to the X-wing. Rather than offering answers, this only highlights the design inconsistencies. Another given reason for these ships to open their wings is that it offers a wider fire spread for combat. A decent explanation at first, but it falls apart when one realizes how much less accurate that would actually be, especially compared to deadlier and more accurate ships like the Firespray or the TIE fighter.

4) The Design is a Visual Nightmare for the Pilot

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The X-wing’s design is also a mess from a practical perspective. Its long nose cone creates massive blind spots, and the cockpit setup offers zero downward mobility. This is a crippling issue in space when enemies can attack from any angle. The design flaw isn’t unique to the X-wing, either; many ships in Rogue Squadron’s arsenal suffer from the same problem; both the A-wing and the Y-wing are equally nightmarish for pilot visibility.

A fighter craft that breaks this mold and shows exactly how nonsensical those design choices are is the B-wing. While it makes the same mistakes as the X-wing by incorporating S-foils, it compensates with its brilliant cockpit design. The B-wing’s tight, spherical cockpit puts the pilot right in the center mass of the ship. The framed circular window provides an unobstructed view of their surroundings. Even rival TIE fighters benefit from this design, yet X-wings and A-wings lumber on, dragging their blind spots with them.

3) Why Does Everyone Fly Facing the Same Direction?

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars is as much fantasy as it is science fiction. Complaining about technical inaccuracies like sound in space usually misses the point of Star Wars altogether. However, the way every ship lines up facing the same direction for combat, as if they’re standing on a flat battlefield, makes absolutely no sense, logically or narratively. What makes this worse than the sound issue is that we’ve seen individual ships pull off maneuvers that take full advantage of the space around them, which makes Rogue Squadron’s insistence on rigid, traditional formations utterly baffling.

The precedent for face-to-face space battles was set back in the original film with the Battle of Yavin, and space warfare has basically looked like that ever since. But space combat offers limitless potential for wild angles and creative maneuvers, yet Rogue Squadron will always line up to face their opponents head-on. That might make sense for planetary strikes, but lining up for a battle in space is a confusing relic best left in the past.

2) Astromech Droids are the X-Wing’s Biggest Weakness

Rarely is a pilot seen flying an X-wing without an astromech droid poking out from the top of the ship, their heads fully exposed to enemy fire and the elements. This is a design flaw on par with the Death Star having a “shoot here to blow it all up” tunnel. The droid is touted as a necessary element to make repairs and run complex calculations mid-flight. But if the pilot is so heavily dependent on them, the absolute least they could have done is provide some kind of cover for the droid. As it stands, the astromech is an extremely visible and exposed weak point for the X-wing. One shot to the droid and the pilot is left crippled.

Even more egregiously, the droid is meant to handle ship repairs but can not move freely about the ship. When Luke’s X-wing takes damage in A New Hope, R2-D2 is able to repair the damage in his immediate vicinity. But what happens when damage happens outside of the droid’s reach? They are completely unable to leave their seat midflight and roam about its hull like they can with larger crafts. So should a hole be shot into a wing or an engine catch fire in the rear of the craft, the astromech droid wouldn’t be able to reach it. R2 is a lovable droid and a proven mechanic, but not very practical for in-flight repairs.

1) Why Use Pilots At All?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Easily the most bewildering part of the X-wing and the entire Rebel fleet is the need for human pilots at all. Some fans and theorists will say that droids are simply incapable of the split-second decision-making that a human pilot has in the heat of combat, and this is why a human and droid need to work together to bring out the full power of the X-wing. Simply put, a droid can’t fly and dogfight an X-wing alone. This is, of course, absolutely ridiculous considering the age we now live in.

We have seen countless droid pilots through the Star Wars universe. Starting with The Phantom Menace and straight through to the end of the Clone Wars, we see an untold number of droid-piloted ships that are essentially drones. These droid pilots were perfectly competent and put up a formidable resistance to the Clone army they fought against. So to say that droids are incapable of piloting an X-wing is absurd, when they have piloted equally powerful flying machines before. There’s no reason an astromech can’t be specially fitted or programmed for combat. Droids aren’t cheap, sure, but neither is a well-trained pilot, and droids have always been treated as disposable by much of the Star Wars universe.

There is no question that the X-wing is one of the most iconic spaceships in pop culture, and it would certainly be a dream to fly one. But in reality, the X-wing may be better suited for a light cruise than heavy combat. But you can watch the fantasy of the X-wing in combat by streaming Star Wars content on Disney+.