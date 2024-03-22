Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson Join Original Fright Night Cast for Live Reading

Back in 2020 when everyone was living in lockdown, it became more common for actors to do virtual table reads of fan-favorite movies. Now, movie fans can enjoy the Table Read podcast, which continues to get actors together for various live readings of scripts. The second season of the podcast is debuting this month, and they have some exciting plans on the horizon. Next month, they will be doing a reading of the horror camp classic, Fright Night. The table read will involve some of the vampire movie's original cast in addition to a few exciting guest stars like Star Wars' Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson. This exclusive live table read is scheduled to take place on April 20th in Burbank, California.

"Fright Night is a 1985 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Tom Holland, follows the story of teenager Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) who discovers his neighbor Jerry Dandrige is a vampire and seeks assistance from a TV show host turned vampire hunter to stop Jerry's reign of terror," a press release for the event reads. You can check out the cast list below:

Chris Sarandon as Jerry Dandrige, William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster, Amanda Bearse as Amy Peterson, Stephen Geoffreys as Evil Ed Thompson, Rosario Dawson as Miss Nina & others, Art Evens as Detective Lennox, Dorothy Fielding, Jonathan Stark, and Mark Hamill as Peter Vincent.

"I am thrilled to bring the original Fright Night cast back together once again with some very special guests for a reading of the film's script for the Table Read Podcast. It will be a night of screams, memories, and fun for all," Holland shared.

"I'm really looking forward to the table read, not only because of my love of Fright Night, but for the chance to play Peter Vincent & honor the legacy of the great Roddy MacDowall," Hamill added. "I shared a dressing room with Roddy while doing a TV movie called Earth Angel & I'll never forget his wit, charm & kindness, not to mention his memories of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I will treasure my experience with him forever & am humbled to join the wonderful original cast for this unique event."

"This Fright Night table read is, in many ways, a dream come true," Sarandon shared. "While we cast members have remained close friends for years since the original shooting of the movie, the idea of sitting down and re-creating our work on this iconic and enduring work by writer/Director Tom Holland is almost too good to be true. I'm counting the days!"

You can learn more about Table Read here.