Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 1 and 2 Recap with Spoilers

Star Wars: Ahsoka made its long-awaited premiere on Tuesday night, kicking off the start of the latest live-action Star Wars series. The new show centers around Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and a number of new and familiar characters from the galaxy, including quite a few from the beloved Star Wars Rebels animated series. As the two-episode premiere illustrates, Star Wars: Ahsoka is promising to take its protagonists on a pretty epic journey — and we're here to break it down. Here is a spoiler-filled recap of both of Star Wars: Ahsoka's premiere episodes. Obviously, spoilers for the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happens in Ahsoka Episode 1?

An opening crawl — the first for a live-action Star Wars show — explains why Ahsoka is hunting after Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Two dark Force users, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), track down and free Morgan Elsbeth (Diana lee Inosanto), who has been imprisoned since her duel with Ahsoka during Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Ahsoka investigates a temple on the planet of Arcana, hoping to find a map that leads to Thrawn. A group of HK-87 droids find her and a battle ensues, only for the droids' self-destruct program to activate and cause an explosion. With the help of Huyang (David Tennant), Ahsoka escapes with the map and touches base with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) about what to do next.

On Lothal, a celebration is held to celebrate the Rebels' role in their liberation. Ryder Azadi (Clancy Brown, reprising his role from Star Wars Rebels) leads the celebration and introduces Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to speak — but she is nowhere to be found. Skipping the ceremony, Sabine returns home to her Loth-cat, and watches a hologram message from the late Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). In it, he explains their shared pasts, and says she's like a "sister" to him.

Sabine and Ahsoka reconnect, in part because Ahsoka wants Sabine's help in activating the map. After they reflect on their pasts — and Ahsoka's role (or lack thereof) in Sabine becoming a Jedi — Sabine flees with the key herself. While speaking to Hera via hologram, Ahsoka acknowledges that she walked away from her own training with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), just as she walked away from being Sabine's Jedi master.

Meanwhile, Huyang analyzes the hilts of the lightsabers that helped free Morgan from captivity, and realizes that one belongs to Baylan, who was one of a number of Jedi who disappeared and went into hiding during Order 66. Before Ahsoka can even begin to track down Baylan and Shin, Shin shows up on the planet and sets her sights on Sabine. Sabine duels with Shin, and in the final moments of the episode, she gets stabbed.

What Happens in Ahsoka Episode 2?

Luckily, Sabine is quickly revealed to be alive in the second episode, waking up in a hospital and talking with Ahsoka, Huyang, and Hera about the next steps. Although Hera suggests that Ahsoka should make Sabine her Padawan once again, Ahsoka initially refuses, arguing that Sabine is not ready and is struggling to even use the Force.

Meanwhile, Morgan, Baylan, and Shin meet on Arcana, where the map (stolen from Ahsoka and Sabine) reveals Thrawn's location. Morgan reveals that Thrawn can be found and retrieved — from a corner of space and time, no less — thanks to a device known as the Eye of Sion. While Baylan dismisses the universe and multiverse as folk tales, Morgan confirms that it's real, and that she can see and hear glimpses of a future where Thrawn returns.

Sabine takes apart one of the HK-87 droids, discovering that its tech is from Corellia. Hera and Ahsoka travel to Corellia, where Morgan's old shipyard is now under Republic control — even though it still employs many of the same ex-Imperial workers. Despite her rank, Hera struggles to get security clearance at the base, which raises suspicion. A fight ensues in the shipyard, with Ahsoka dueling another of Morgan's mercenaries, Marrok. At the same time, Hera and Chopper take to the skies, chasing a ship that has a Hyperdrive that can activate the Eye of Sion. Once they successfully escape, Ahsoka reunites with Sabine, who has cut off her hair and donned her Mandalorian armor once again, ready to go on the adventure that awaits them. This scene is nearly a direct recreation of the final scene of Star Wars Rebels, with some minor changes for the live-action adaptation that die-hard fans will spot. But it finally sets up the future of the Star Wars Galaxy that fans have waited many years to see.

New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka debut on Tuesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.