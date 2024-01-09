Star Wars Confirms Ahsoka Season 2 In Development

Lucasfilm made the exciting announcement today that the new Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu would head into production later this year, and part of this unexpected reveal also confirmed that a Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka was in development. The series was only billed as being a limited series and, while various members of the cast and crew have expressed enthusiasm over a potential Season 2, this update serves as confirmation that a new batch of episodes was more than just speculation. It is possible, however, that the ever-changing landscape of the galaxy far, far away could see a Season 2 be scrapped or reimagined into another medium.

Disney revealed in their announcement, "The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm's ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works."

A significant portion of movies and TV shows were delayed in 2023 due to writers' and actors' strikes, which is likely at least one factor in why more substantial talks haven't happened in regards to a Season 2. Even star Rosario Dawson recently expressed that, due to the strikes and the holidays, it had been quite some time since she had gotten to talk to the rest of her collaborators.

When asked by the Dagobah Dispatch podcast about there being talks with her collaborators about a Season 2, Dawson confessed, "No. We're supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven't seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their cons recently, which I wasn't able to be at."

With a Mandalorian & Grogu movie on the way, as well as big-screen adventure that is set to unite the events of The New Republic, it's unclear what elements of Ahsoka a Season 2 will focus on. Given that Filoni has often expressed that the movie he wants to make is one that deserves to make the jump to the big screen, we can assume that Grand Admiral Thrawn will be an antagonist in that story, with a Season 2 potentially being tasked with furthering his plans while not bringing them to fruition.

