Alan Tudyk Has Hilarious Response to ‘Rogue One’ Disney+ News

Last night, fans of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were treated to an array of news from the upcoming streaming service, Disney+. In addition to new shows such as Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, the Disney+ presentation also revealed news about the untitled Rogue One prequel that is set to star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Fans of the first Star Wars standalone film were gifted with the announcement that Alan Tudyk would be joining the series as his beloved droid character, K-2SO. Tudyk took to Twitter to celebrate this news, and his responses were hilarious.

Cassian said I had to https://t.co/H4xeSFLMs8 — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) April 11, 2019

“Cassian said I had to,” he wrote.

This, of course, is a callback to one of his lines from the movie, and it isn’t the only post from the actor. He also hilariously called out The Hollywood Reporter for their article’s picture choice.

I’m glad they used this pic it’s my best side https://t.co/78LPjx9Vxv — alan tudyk (@AlanTudyk) April 11, 2019

“I’m glad they used this pic it’s my best side,” he joked.

Many fans were quick to comment on the posts, clearly excited about Tudyk’s return to the Star Wars franchise.

“As a huge Rogue One fan and endorser of the best Star Wars film since Empire, I applaud this,” @ericbodamer wrote.

“YES! THE RETURN OF THE BEST DROID EVER!,” @jackofbears added.

“You did a fabulous job with him! You made us cry for that damn cranky robot,” @Gina_M_Black replied.

Tudyk previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his potential return to the character, revealing that he was excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk explained. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Luna also expressed his excitement when the series was first announced, issuing a statement in support of the upcoming show.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna explained. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Disney+ is expected to launch in November. Currently, the release date for the Rogue One prequel series has not been announced.

