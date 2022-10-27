Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained

Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.

Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained

During the episode Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) goes to Saw Gerrera and they have a brief and heated conversation about their different philosophies on rebellion. The two banter about who pulled off the heist two episodes before this, but they both vehemently deny any involvement. Their very different philosophy ultimately foreshadows Saw Gerrera being labeled as an extremist by Mon Motha, and explains where we find him in Rogue One.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

