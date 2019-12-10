Heres What Baby Yoda Would Look Like As All The Disney Princesses

Disney’s The Mandalorian has turned into a phenomenon, partly because it’s just a great show but also in part because of the adorable Baby Yoda, who has stolen fan’s hearts since he debuted at the end of the first episode. Baby Yoda has since become a fixture of the show, resulting in some hilarious memes and videos that have taken the internet by storm. It’s also resulted in some amazing fan art, including this set of fan art from artist Crystal Ro, who decided to give a Baby Yoda makeover to some of Disney’s most iconic Princesses, and the results are stellar.

Whether you love Disney classics like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, or Pocahontas, you’re in luck, because there’s something here for everyone. Baby Yoda brings each one to life in amazing ways, and it will make you wish there was a dedicated Disney Cartoon featuring the newest Star Wars addition.

You can check out all of Crystal Ro’s Baby Yoda Disney Princesses starting on the next slide.

For more of Crystal Ro’s work, you can check out her Instagram right here.

So, before you head over to check out the artwork, what other Baby Yoda mashups would you like to see? Baby Yoda would go well with just about anything, but we’re thinking maybe Golden Girls or The Witcher might be a wonderful combination. You could also do a Baby Yoda Gears of War mashup, or how about Star Trek?

We’re thinking these are gold ideas, and hopefully, someone will bring them to life at some point down the line. In any case, hit the next slide to check out these awesome Disney Princess Baby Yoda combinations!

Sleeping Beauty

This one envisions little Baby Yoda asleep with a rose, mimicking Disney’s Aurora of Sleeping Beauty fame. Fans did see the little guy asleep early on in The Mandalorian once Mando went to save him, but he wasn’t rocking the blue dress, the crown, or the rose, and honestly now we kind of wish he had them in the show.

Cinderella

Next up is Baby Yoda as Cinderella, as the little guy is riding in the carriage created by Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother. Baby Yoda is also sporting her iconic blue glistening dress, and we’ve got to say he looks magnificent.

Beauty and the Beast

You can’t have a list like this without Belle, and Baby Yoda brings her to life in a truly memorable way, wearing her golden dress in the castle. Mrs. Potts and Chip are also in attendance and seem to have taken a liking to the adorable Mandalorian sidekick.

Aladdin

Star Wars fans got to see a bit of what Baby Yoda can do in one of the earlier episodes of The Mandalorian, and in this hilarious mashup, we get to see what he can do dressed as Jasmine from Aladdin. He’s clad in her trademark blue outfit, but unfortunately the person he’s displaying his impressive power set on is Raja, who does not look thrilled at all to be hovering in the air.

Pocahontas

The next image shows Baby Yoda doing his best Pocahontas impression by swan diving over the waterfall, and yes, he’s beyond adorable here. This might be my favorite, but it’s a hard choice to make with so many amazing ones to choose from.

The Little Mermaid

You can’t have a list like this without Ariel, and Baby Yoda is hilarious clutching onto a fork he found from the surface world in his best impression of Under the Sea. The long red hair and fin are intact, and it’s a truly memorable sight.

Mulan

Disney’s releasing a live-action remake of Mulan next year, but before that, you can see a Baby Yoda version right here. One half of Baby Yoda’s face is unchanged, while the other is sporting a look straight from Mulan, and it’s amazing.

Snow White

Okay, you know how we said we had a favorite before? Well, it might have been overtaken by the Snow White Baby Yoda based on the expression alone. Yoda is wearing Snow White’s dress and red bow, but he’s also eating an apple, and his eyes say “why the hell am I eating an apple right now”.

Princess and The Frog

Okay, scratch that, this one is my favorite. Baby Yoda is wearing a green and yellow dress in this recreation of Tiana from Princess and The Frog, and it’s glorious. He’s even got the crown, and the bulkiness of the dress just makes him look adorable.