General Grievous Would Absolutely Love This Collection Of Lightsaber Replicas, Especially For The Price

The Star Wars franchise is filled with blasters, artillery, and melee weapons of all kind, but none of them are nearly as recognizable, beloved, and iconic as the lightsaber. It’s arguably one of the most famous fictional weapons of all time. The weapon literally lit up our eyes when Luke Skywalker first activated his father’s lightsaber in A New Hope. It was at this moment that audiences knew they were in for something special, because it entailed laser swords. Similarly audiences gasped again in 1999 when Darth Maul ignited the second beam of his double-bladed lightsaber in The Phantom Menace. Fans and collectors alike have since been on the lookout to add lightsabers to their collections, and a recent auction lot may have made for a great get.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over at Heritage Auctions, a set of four Master Replicas .45 scale lightsabers just sold for the surprisingly low price of $199. The sabers, belonging to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Yoda, each came with their own box and display case, so you wouldn’t have to worry about issues regarding displaying. This set was created as promotional items for the launch of 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and heartbreakingly includes both sides of Anakin Skywalker: the roguish Jedi and the dreaded Sith Lord. Unfortunately, the boxes have been opened and Yoda’s certificate of authenticity is missing, which might explain the low price.

This Set Includes Lightsabers Belonging Some Of The Biggest Players In The Star Wars Franchise

While the above issues may turn away hardcore collectors, it’s a great get for fans who prefer opening up their purchases and displaying them. The boxes and display stands have signs of wear and tear, but the lightsabers themselves appear to be in good condition. Getting four lightsabers for $199 is already one hell of a deal, but the fact that they belong to Obi-Wan, Anakin, Vader, and Yoda, make this one of the galaxy’s biggest steals. If I didn’t know any better, I’d say General Grievous was probably watching this lot with great interest. Hopefully, he managed to make them fine additions to his collection. It’s not very often you see lightsaber replicas going for such a low price, but you can bet the set’s value would have at least tripled if they were all sealed and graded.

Lightsabers hold a special place in the hearts (and collections) of vintage toy and prop collectors. Kenner’s vintage Star Wars action figures with the legendary double-telescoping lightsabers tend to go for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the value of each new item only going higher. However that’s nothing compared to the price of a screen-used prop from The Empire Strikes Back. A few months ago, the prop portraying Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber grasped in his severed hand went for a whopping $3,750,000. Of course, the value of this Master Replicas set is negligible in comparison, but that doesn’t mean its’s worthless. Considering they belong to some of the franchise’s most popular characters, and are in decent shape, getting them for just $199 is one hell of a bargain and a great get overall.