If You Think Vintage Kenner Action Figures Are Too Expensive, Heritage Is Selling Just Their Card Backs

There are a number of reasons why Kenner’s Star Wars toy line is among the most sought after vintage collectibles. Not only was it the first manufacturer to put out toys of the franchise after the movies released, but it held the license until after Return of the Jedi, when the company was eventually bought over by Hasbro. To add to that, it released a wide variety of toys, including multiple variants of the main cast and even some of the most obscure characters, while also bringing the franchises sci-fi vehicles and starships to life. It’s no wonder that these toys are always in demand, and some of them have even sold for millions of dollars.

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These coveted vintage figures are so iconic that even Kenner’s card backs are instantly recognizable, with their silver and black color scheme. In fact, a whole bunch of unused Kenner Star Wars card backs are about to go up for auction at Heritage. If you’re wondering why someone would buy Kenner packaging without a figure, just ask the collector who bought this empty IG-88 box for $2,200. While buying empty boxes is one thing, the interesting thing about this lot of card backs is that they were never actually used, making them even rarer than some actual action figures. Since they were never in circulation, some of them are probably worth a lot of money to the right collectors.

These Kenner Star Wars Card Backs Are Rarer Than The Toys Themselves

Firstly, the fact that they were never used means that they are in great condition. Out of the six that are currently listed on the lot, two have a grade of AFA 80, while the rest have secured grades of AFA 85. However, the story of why they remained unused is even more interesting, and adds a lot more value to them. Taking a closer look at the card backs will reveal that they’re from the Revenge of the Jedi line. Lucasfilm changed the third movie’s name to Return of the Jedi only a few months before its theatrical release, resulting in a lot of promotional material having to change things up as well. Kenner’s toy line had to do the same, leaving these card backs behind to create ones with the new title. Thankfully, someone decided to store these away safely.

Five of the card backs are for IG-88, Zuckus, Han Solo in Hoth battle gear, FX-7, and Hammerhead respectively. However, the sixth and probably most valuable card back of the lot features no character on it. I’ve seen many card backs, used and unused, go up for auction, but I’ve never really come across a blank Kenner Star Wars one. If collectors use the same logic, this one might end up causing quite a bidding war. An added bonus is that they all feature a sticker on them, advertising a promo deal that gives you a Nien Nunb figure on mailing in five proofs of purchase. There are a lot of factors that may make these items highly sought after among collectors; and while some of them are just features that make them stand apart, others are related to production decisions that steered the course of the franchise when it was still a fledgling galaxy.