Latest The Book of Boba Fett Episode Ending Has Star Wars Fans Excited

We’re talking spoilers below for The Book of Boba Fett! When this week’s episode of the hit new Star Wars series concluded it brought things full circle for The Mandalorian spin-off and had fans taking to social media to scream in excitement. In the final minutes of the episode Boba Fett forms a potentially unsteady alliance with other crime families, but in the closing scene ponders that what he really needs is muscle. Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand proposes a solution, noting that “Credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look,” prompting the very familiar theme from .
The only way that Lucasfilm could actually solidify that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will appear in the next episode would be to rent out skywriters in Hollywood to pen a message in the clouds confirming it, because that music cue was basically a spotlight on the return of The Mandalorian. This brings things full circle to boot as The Book of Boba Fett was set-up and announced in The Mandalorian, and now we’ll get a chance to see him return in-between seasons. What fans perhaps should not expect though is for Grogu to be in tow, someone will almost certainly ask about it though, perhaps prompting a tease for The Mandalorian season three.
In any event, Star Wars fans were thrilled with the tease as you can see from the social media reactions below.