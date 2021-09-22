The Mandalorian Composer Ludwig Goransson Returns for The Book of Boba Fett

Ludwig Göransson is a composer known for an array of projects, including Black Panther, which won him an Academy Award back in 2019. Göransson also recently did the scores for Bad Trip, Tenet, Creed II, Venom, and more. Aside from Black Panther, Göransson is best known for creating the music for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which won him an Emmy last year and another this year. According to a new report from Film Music Reporter, Göransson’s days with Lucasfilm and Disney+ are far from over. The site has revealed that the composer has signed on to create the music for The Mandalorian‘s upcoming spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Göransson has yet to comment on the news, but considering the series is expected to debut before the year is done, we’ll likely be hearing more about the score and other details soon. The show is set to star Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wen, and she teased the differences between The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“Probably there will be some similarities,” Wen teased. “Tonally, you know, Mando is very much a loner except for his relationship with Grogu, so just the dynamic that there’s now a team of between Boba and Fennec. I think that already creates a different quality for the show. Yeah, that’s about all I can say.”

As for Göransson, the composer spoke about working on The Mandalorian back in 2019.

“Oh man, I’m so excited for it,” Göransson told /Film. “I’d say for a film composer, Star Wars is kind of like the holy grail of film music. It’s probably the best film music ever written. So the Star Wars universe, for any composer, it’s like one of the most exciting things you can work on. I can’t really talk about a lot of the details, but what I’ve seen – Jon Favreau is creating the show, and it’s in a new format.” He added, “For me to be a part of a Star Wars show that’s doing something – it’s a new format, so I think for me doing the music, hopefully I’m really inspired to put my signature on it as well as obviously honoring the legend, John Williams.”

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to premiere on Disney+ in December.