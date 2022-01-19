Star Wars: New Young Boba Fett Actor Reveals Set Photo With Temuera Morrison

Actor Temuera Morrison returned to the galaxy far, far away and debuted as Boba Fett in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having already featured a number of flashbacks to younger versions of the character. This included a flashback to Boba witnessing the death of his father Jango Fett during the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, with a young Boba Fett having been played by Daniel Logan in that film. To film new perspectives of that moment, body double Finnegan Garay was enlisted to recreate the sequence, with the actor having taken to Instagram to show off a behind-the-scenes moment of himself with Morrison. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut on Disney+ every Wednesday.

“It was a [huge moment] in my life to be able to be a part of the [Star Wars] franchise, even in the smallest way… and then to be a part of the [Boba Fett] story… [mindblowing],” Gray shared on Instagram. “Like most intelligent kids, I have been the biggest [Star Wars fan] my whole life‼️ Thank you to [Temuera Morrison] for being so cool and kind AND [Ming-Na Wen] for showing me the world of Boba Fett. Best [acting] gig I have ever done.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYzOxMDJ0qA/

Garay’s involvement in the series up to this point has been quite minimal, though the series has regularly embraced the nature of flashbacks to help inform audiences of the journey Fett took to get to the point where we see him in The Book of Boba Fett. A majority of these flashbacks have explored the points between his seeming death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the events of Book of Boba Fett, yet some viewers can’t help but wonder if we could see more memories of the bounty hunter’s life that take place before we met him in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Earlier this month, some fans began speculating that we could even see Logan himself return to the role for flashback scenes, based on an exchange on Instagram. When one fan mentioned on Logan’s Instagram that he wished he could see the actor in the series, Logan replied, “Give it a chance, you never know who will show up.” The actor deleted the exchange but it’s unclear if Logan deleted the response as to prevent speculation about a return just based on a silly reply or if there could be veracity to the claim and he realized he might have inadvertently spoiled a return.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

