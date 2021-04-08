The Mandalorian's Din Djarin Rumored to Appear in The Book of Boba Fett

✖

The sprawling universe of Star Wars continues to grow on Disney+, as Lucasfilm is producing a horde of TV projects based in a galaxy far, far away. One of the most highly-anticipated of the bunch is undoubtedly The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that will directly follow the events of the hit show's second season. While the new project will follow the likes of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, it looks as though one of The Mandalorian's biggest characters may also be appearing.

According to a new rumor from Cinelinx, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian from the flagship series, will be showing up in The Book of Boba Fett. With production on the new show close to completion, Cinelinx reports that multiple individuals close to the project have said that Din Djarin will be around at some point during the initial run.

Din Djarin showing up in The Book of Boba Fett wouldn't come as much of a surprise, even though he's leading the charge in The Mandalorian Season 3, which will begin filming this year. Din has formed a bond with both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, and it would make sense for them to contact him should the need arise.

In addition to Din Djarin, there are a couple of other characters from The Mandalorian that fans are hoping to see pop up on The Book of Boba Fett. Timothy Olyphant's popular marshal Cobb Vanth is still regulating his town on Tattooine, while Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto is working on Mos Eisley. With both of them hanging around on Tattoine, where The Book of Boba Fett takes place, it stands to reason they could cross paths with the titular bounty hunter at some point. After all, Cobb Vanth did hold on to that armor for quite a while.

All that to say, the only two characters we know for sure will be in The Book of Boba Fett are Fennec Shand and Fett himself. The Star Wars Disney+ projects have done a great job so far of keeping big secrets on set, so there will undoubtedly be a few surprises when the series arrives.

Are you excited for The Book of Boba Fett? Do you think Din Djarin or any of the other characters from The Mandalorian will show up? Let us know in the comments!