The Book of Boba Fett: Who Is The Black Wookiee in Episode 2? Explained

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 saw the tension on Tattooine grow thicker, as various factions of Star Wars Underworld react to Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s new claim on Jabba The Hutt’s Empire. Boba was greeted by some new foes (The Hutt Twins) who came to lay their own claim to Jabba’s thorne. The Hutt Twins came with some serious muscle in tow – their own black-furred Wookiee “gladiator” (as Boba Fett refers to him), and it is indeed a milestone moment in Star Wars.

Who is that black Wookiee in The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2? He has a name, and it is Black Krrsantan!

Black Krrsantan is one of the many great characters that has been developed in Marvel’s line of official Star Wars comics since the mid-2010s. Krrsantan is a disgraced Wookiee who fled his home planet of Kashyyyk; his violent ways led him to volunteer for cybernetic enhancement and brutal training as a “gladiator” fighter by the infamous Xonti Brothers. After surviving his training, Krrsantan became one of the galaxy’s most feared and infamous bounty hunters, often working alongside (or against) Jabba the Hutt, Han Solo, and Boba Fett.

Black Krrsantan made his first appearance in the 2015 Darth Vader comic series (issue #1), which is set immediately after the first Death Star’s destruction in Star Wars: A New Hope. Vader used Jabba the Hutt as a middleman to hire two bounty hunters for two jobs he didn’t want Emperor Palpatine to know about. Those bounty hunters were none other than Black Krrsantan and Boba Fett.

After making his debut in Darth Vader comics, Black Krrsantan truly became a Star War fan-favorite when he left Vader’s service and joined the dysfunctional heist crew of underworld archeologist Doctor Aphra, in her various comic series. Doctor Aphra’s run made Krrsantan a loveable homicidal scoundrel, who is all about getting his money. After Aphra, Black Krrsantan has been retrofitted into any number of great fan-service moments in Star Wars canon – such as hunting down Han Solo and Luke Skywalker or having a savage Wookiee rumble with Chewbacca. Now Krrsantan has officially made the jump to live-action in The Book of Boba Fett and it looks like Lucasfilm spared no expense doing the costume justice!

Black Krrsantan in “The Book of Boba Fett”

In terms of Star Wars canon: now that we know Black Krrsantan makes it out of the era of the Galactic Civil War, there’s even more great backstory for him that Star Wars fans can get later (in any number of media forms). Could Doctor Aphra’s live-action debut be on the horizon, as well?

Black Krrsantan’s arrival in The Book of Boba Fett is also a potential great misdirect: mainstream viewers don’t know that Boba Fett has a history with this fearsome black Wookiee. Only Star Wars comic fans may see the betrayal that could be coming if Krrsantan and Boba Fett work out their own deal to have the Wookiee double-cross the Hutts…

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.