Chatting With the Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper

Star Wars: Ashoka is now streaming on Disney+, and there are plenty of new toys to be had for fans of the live action series and the animated Rebels series that preceded it. One of the most interesting releases comes from Hasbro, who have added to their collection of animatronic Star Wars toys with the Chatter Back Chopper. If you've ever wanted to hold a conversation with the beloved but insane C1-10P droid from Star Wars Rebels, then you might be interested in the following hands-on review.

The Chatter Back Chopper is a 7.5-inch figure that takes 4 AA batteries, and once those batteries are inserted, hoo boy – Chopper certainly likes to chatter away. Hasbro provided ComicBook.com with a Chatter Back Chopper to test out, and we quickly discovered that clapping, talking, music – any sound really – will set Chopper flailing about. The arms move, the head turns, and his body moves back and forth in over 40 combinations. As noted, these interactive features can be triggered with sound, but they can also happen when the button on his chest is pressed or his front arm is moved.

These interactions are certainly cute, and faithful to the character from the shows, so we can say that Hasbro has done a great job of capturing Chopper's quirky personality. There is plenty of detail on the figure, though it could do with some additional weathering. Still, it will look good on your shelf even when powered down. Odds are this something that you'll end up doing sooner rather than later as the novelty of the seemingly random interactions will wear thin after a while.

At the time of writing, the Chatter Back Chopper is available to purchase here on Amazon for $72.99 (9% off). Is it worth the asking price? If you're interested in a larger-scale Chopper for display that just happens to to have some basic animatronic features, then...maybe. There are certainly collectibles out there that look worse, do less, and cost more. As an interactive toy for kids, we would have liked to see a basic remote control feature to justify the price.

That said, Hasbro began their journey into Star Wars animatronic toys like the Chatter Back Chopper with Baby Yoda / Grogu toys from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Those figures sold like hotcakes in the midst of the Grogu phenomenon of 2021. However, their animatronic L0-LA59 (Lola) droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series saw discounts as high as 78% less than a year after release. While Chopper is certainly a popular character for Star Wars fans, the success that Hasbro had with Grogu is unlikely to be replicated anytime soon. If you're interested in Chatter Back Chopper, it might be a good idea to wait and see what happens after Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 1 concludes on Disney+.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in https://www.comicbook.com/category/star-wars-ahsoka/Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

