Star Wars: Ahsoka Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Replica and Action Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following its debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Hasbro has officially launched their Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber. As you might have guessed, the design is based on the weapon that appears in the upcoming live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson, which begins streaming on Disney+ August 23rd. Note that an Ahsoka Tano Force FX ligthsaber inspired by the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series launched back in 2020 and is currently unavailable at retail.

As with previous Star Wars Force FX Elite lightsabers, the Ahsoka Tano edition feature sound effects, progressive ignition, and battle clash effect. It also includes a wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. You can pre-order one for your collection right here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $249.99. Keep in mind that shopDisney is running a special Ahsoka merch promotion for Disney+ subscribers starting on August 23rd, and we wouldn't be surprised if they launched their own Star Wars: Ahsoka lightsaber hilt set at a similar price point. If and when they do, you'll be able to find it right here.

In addition to the lightsaber, Hasbro also opened up pre-orders for the remaining Star Wars: Ahsoka Black Series and Vintage Collection figures that debuted at SDCC 2023. Pre-order details for those figures are as follows:

The remaining items on Hasbro's Star Wars SDCC 2023 reveal list that have yet to go live have been listed below. When they do, you'll be able to find the news right here.

Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2023 Figures Revealed (Exclusive)

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CHEWBACCA (LIFE DAY) ($16.99) – No timeframe on release

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.