Star Wars Black Series Ahsoka Tano and HK-87 Assassin Droid Carbonized 2-Pack Is Available Now

Hasbro is adding to their lineup of Black Series figures inspired by the live action Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+ with an exclusive 2-pack! The set includes Carbonized (metallic finish) versions of previously released Ahsoka Tano and HK-87 Assassin Droid figures. The set also includes lightsaber and blaster accessories.

The Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano and HK-87 Assassin Droid Carbonized 2-pack is now available to pre-order here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $59.99 with a release date set for November 1st. After you've secured one, you can check out details on the recently unveiled second wave of Black Series Star Wars: Ahsoka figures below.

Following the first wave of Star Wars: Ahsoka The Black Series action figures and lightsaber replicas last month, Hasbro teamed up with ComicBook.com to exclusively reveal more of the must-have figures in the lineup. This includes Ezra Bridger, Chopper, Professor Huyang, HK-87 Assassin Droid, Marrok, Morgan Elsbeth. There is also a new Sabine Wren electronic helmet and Vintage Collection releases.

Below you'll find additional details about each release followed by a gallery of images. It's a fun wave, and we're especially excited to see figures based on fan-favorite droids Huyang (David Tennant) and Chopper (Dave Filoni) as well as the mysterious new inquisitor Marrok.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in https://www.comicbook.com/category/star-wars-ahsoka/Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.