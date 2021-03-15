Chewy Disney Collection Has Tons of Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar Products for Pets

Online pet superstore Chewy has just launched The Disney Collection, which contains over 400 items for cats and dogs with Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel themes. There are toys, apparel, collars, beds, and a whole lot more. You can shop Chewy's entire Disney Collection right here, but a quick breakdown of some of the top items to look for can be found below along with a gallery of images.

Disney – Includes plush Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck toys along with vintage Mickey T-shirts and bandanas, a Little Mermaid raincoat, a Cinderella dress, and more. They even have a bunch of great The Nightmare Before Christmas items. You can shop Chewy's Disney section right here.

Star Wars and The Mandalorian – Includes items from the movies and the Disney+ Star Wars: The Madalorian series like Death Star catnip balls, Millennium Falcon toys, a Baby Yoda bed, a Darth Vader hoodie, and more. You can shop Chewy's Star Wars section right here.

Marvel – Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America and Groot are available as rope, plush, bungee and catnip toys. There are also branded leashes, collars and t-shirts. You can shop Chewy's Marvel lineup right here.

Pixar – Look for Toy Story Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Hamm, and Little Green Men toys, apparel and accessories. The same goes for Monsters, Inc. Sulley and Mike Wazowski merch. You can find them here in Chewy's Pixar section.

Again, ou can shop Chewy's entire Disney Collection right here. Below you'll find a gallery of images and videos that highlight some of the best pieces for your furry fandom friends.

