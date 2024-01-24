Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Addresses Other Sequel Trilogy Characters Appearing in Rey Movie

Last year, it was announced that Daisy Ridley will be returning to the world of Star Wars. Ridley first played Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, and returned to the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seemed like Rey's story had concluded when the sequel trilogy came to an end, but the beloved Jedi is returning in a new film from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The director previously teased the upcoming movie will be "something very special." Fans have been wondering if any other characters from the Star Wars sequels will be popping up in the new project, which Ridley recently addressed in an interview with Variety.

"The short answer is I don't know," Ridley said when asked how the franchise's first woman director will impact the franchise. "I'm excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as shit. No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren't amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it's worthwhile."

"No, because I don't know what is what or who is who [in the new movie]," she added when asked if it will be weird to make a Star Wars without Adam Driver (Ben Solo/Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), or Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron). "So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there. Now I'm in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I've been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I've got better as a performer."

"So I thought about it for a little bit and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley shared in another recent interview with AlloCiné. "I think it's a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It's a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

