Daisy Ridley Shares Hardest New Movie Training

Young Woman and The Sea's Daisy Ridley revealed what the hardest part of filming the movie was. Empire Magazine sat down with the Star Wars actress to talk about her jumping into the deep end with Joachim Rønning's new film. It turns out Ridley really hated the doggy paddle. But, especially in all that period appropriate costuming. (Imagine adding a bowling ball or more in weight and then being tasked with believable swimming!) Still, the Rey actress was thankful for the experience despite becoming a bit waterlogged by the entire thing. She's become a legitimately terrific swimmer in her own right. Meeting that challenge and having some executive producing credit made it all worth it.

"Doing the doggy paddle was the worst part of all of the swimming. It's the time when we're in these very intense costumes, like the bloomers and the dress," Ridley revealed. "That day where we went in and did our test for the coach was so rough. I could honestly barely breathe. It is such an intense waste of energy. So ridiculous compared to the crawl."

"That was really the hardest day filming. By the end of it, I couldn't believe how much better I'd gotten at swimming, because when I first started training, I literally couldn't do a length. We went to a 20-metre pool, and I got to halfway and stood up and was like…," Ridley panted.

What's The Story of Young Woman And The Sea?

(Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

Disney lays out what drove Trudy Ederle: "Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England."

"Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, with a script from Jeff Nathanson. The film is produced by Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who acquired the rights to Stout's book back in 2015. In addition to Ridley, the cast of Young Woman and the Sea includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler."

