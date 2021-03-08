Disney Drops Limited Edition Baby Yoda Plush and Pin Sets

Just when you think you don't have any room for more Baby Yoda / Grogu / The Child plush, Disney goes and releases an extra adorable line of limited edition plush and pin sets. The matching plush and pin designs feature Baby Yoda with a broth cup, Baby Yoda with a squid bowl, Baby Yoda with a frog, and Baby Yoda in a zen pose.

The Grogu plush measure 7.5-inches tall with embroidered features, a bean-filled bottom for stability, and accessories that are soft and squishy. The pins are high-end cloisonné construction. You can order all four limited edition Baby Yoda / Grogu plush and pin sets here at shopDisney while they last. Note that they can be purchased separately - $16.99 for the plush and $15.99 for the pins. Shipping your entire order is free on March 8th if you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Speaking of Baby Yoda, a fantastic new pair of sneakers recently launched that feature a green and black color scheme with a chibi design of Baby Yoda, Baby Yoda in his pod, and a frog snack on the sides. However, the first thing most people will notice is the giant Baby Yoda head that serves as the tongue of the shoe.

You can order a pair here at Fun.com (exclusive) in unisex sizes that range from 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. Most of the sizes sold out quickly at launch, but you can sign up for email reminders when new stock is available in your size.

Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. The first two seasons are streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep tabs on all of The Mandalorian news right here.

