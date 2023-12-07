Disney Limited Edition Star Wars Stellan Gios Lightsaber Hilt Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney recently unveiled several new Star Wars products as part of Lucasfilm's Gift the Galaxy promotion for the 2023 holiday season, which will see new Star Wars products released each week until December 19th. Highlights of the lineup include The Stellan Gios Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, the Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, and the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle. The Stellan Gios Star Wars: The High Republic lightsaber hilt launched on November 17th and sold out lightning fast despite a $325 price tag, but if you missed out and thought you wouldn't get another chance, we have good news.

At the time of writing the Stellan Gios hilt is back in stock here at shopDisney, though we don't expect it to last long as it is a limited edition of 5000 units. Features include light and sound effects, crossguard blades, a fancy wooden case, and a Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comic book with exclusive variant cover. Note that the attachable lightsaber blade is sold separately and you can get free shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

As for the the Kanan Jarrus aka Caleb Dume Lightsaber hilt it was initially available to Disney+ subscribers in special access, but is now available for everyone here at shopDisney priced at $159.99. It's based on the weapon wielded by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character from Star Wars: Rebels. It will also include light and sound effects, though the blade will be a separate purchase once again.

Finally, the Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt water bottle is expected to be released at shopDisney before the end of December, but a specific launch date hasn't been revealed. We expect the drop to happen at 8am PT / 11am ET on the launch date when it is finalized. Little is known about the product at this point, but shopDisney's mugs, tumblers, and cups can be hugely popular. The recent Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler nearly started riots when it sold out in the blink of an eye on two occasions.

Again, all of the new Star Wars merch will be available to order here at shopDisney on their respective launch dates. You can check out more new Star Wars news and merch drops right here. Some recent headlines can be found below.