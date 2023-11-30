Disney+ Adds New Subscriber Perks For The Holidays
Disney Plus subscribers can get special offers from Ubisoft, Walmart, Marvel, Funko and more through January 31st.
Today, only Disney+ subscribers are eligible to order the new Kanan Jarrus Star Wars: Rebels lightsaber hilt from shopDisney, but that isn't the only benefit of being a subscriber right now. Disney has just rolled out a collection of perks that US subscribers can take advantage of through January 31st 2024. These perks include the chance to win a cruise on Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line as well as freebies and special offers from Ubisoft, Walmart, Marvel, Funko and more.
A complete breakdown of the perks can be found below. If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up / re-activate your account right here. Once that's done, visit the Disney Plus Perks page to redeem the offers.
The Disney+ Perks include:
- Disney Treasure Cruse sweepstakes
- 20% discount on Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ PC game
- $5 Fandango Promo Code to use toward a movie ticket to see Disney Animation's newest musical fantasy, Wish
- Walmart+ Membership (Offer coming soon)
- Special Offer for Walt Disney World ® Resort (Launching January 3)
- Bundle of over 30 free Marvel Digital Comics
- 50% off a D23 Gold Membership and access to other special offers
- Early access to special Frozen and Star Wars collectibles at shopDisney
- Free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz
- 15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko
- 15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly
- 20% off of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy
- Free, exclusive digital rewards on Disney Movie Insiders
- 15% off of vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium
What's New on Disney+ In December 2023?
You can check out a complete breakdown of new content for all of your favorite streaming platforms in December 2023 right here. Some highlights from the Disney+ slate include the following:
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- The Shepherd – Premiere
- Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere
- Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)
- Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special
- The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere
- The Mission
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere
- Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere
- Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
- The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4
- CMA Country Christmas Special
- Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode
- Beau Is Afraid
- Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere
- Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
- Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3