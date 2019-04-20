Disneyland Resort Previews Its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge No-Cost Reservation System

The Disneyland Resort will enact a reservation system limiting access to its anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion between May 31, when the Star Wars-themed land opens, and June 23, 2019.

As noted in the Disney Parks Blog's new Know Before You Go series, no-cost reservations and a valid theme park admission are required to access Galaxy's Edge when visiting between May 31-June 23, 2019, and no standby lines will be available during that time. Guests staying overnight at any of the Disneyland Resort's three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, or Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa — will see their entire registered party receive a reservation to experience Galaxy's Edge during their stay.

Because the Disneyland Resort is expecting record-setting attendance when its newest land opens to the public, Disney is readying guests ahead of their visits with notifications found in both the Know Before You Go video and throughout the Disneyland Resort website:

Capacity for Disneyland Park, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open later in 2019. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will not be available during Extra Magic Hour or Magic Morning at Disneyland Park.



The quick video further notes Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, one of two premiere E-ticket rides anchoring the land, will have a height requirement of 38 inches. That attraction sees guests work together to pilot the Millennium Falcon, the iconic ship once piloted by the legendary Han Solo, after being welcomed by an advanced Hondo Ohnaka Audio-Animatronic figure.

Slated to open later this year is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which maneuvers guests sat inside a First Order Fleet Transport vehicle as they're caught in the middle of a battle between the villainous First Order and the heroic Resistance. Other attractions and numerous themed shops to be available at opening include Savi's Workshop - Handbuilt Lightsabers, and Oga's Cantina, a local cantina offering exotic concoctions for guests of all ages and home to a repurposed Starspeeder droid who now acts as a DJ.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

-----

