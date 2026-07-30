Ahsoka Season 2 Actor Teases Intense New Episodes, “Dave [Filoni] Went Nuts”

With so few Star Wars shows currently confirmed to be on the horizon, plenty of attention has been paid to Ahsoka season 2. In fact, Ahsoka season 2 is the only upcoming live-action Star Wars TV show that is officially in the works, and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 is the only canon animated Star Wars show that is confirmed, which is by far the sparsest that Star Wars’ upcoming show lineup has been in quite some time. What’s more, once. It was initially slated for sometime in 2026, which already would have been a full 3 years after season 1 was released. Now, it’s expected in early 2027.

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There’s little doubt that these setbacks and the long wait have had some effects on fan excitement, but particularly because new Star Wars shows are so few and far between, Ahsoka season 2 continues to feel very important—perhaps even critical—to Star Wars’ future. It therefore makes sense that, when live-action Ezra Bridger star Eman Esfandi hit the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, as he is playing MJ’s boyfriend in the film, he was asked about the new season of Ahsoka. However, his answer did come as a bit of a surprise.

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Not much is known about Ahsoka season 2 in terms of the plot, although the season 1 finale offered a number of hints regarding where this story might be headed. Most notably, the finale ended with Baylan Skoll on a hunt for the Mortis Gods, a trio of Gods who represent balance in the Force itself, and one of the final shots of the season confirmed that Anakin Skywalker’s Force Ghost is on Peridea, watching over Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. With Hayden Christensen confirmed to be returning as Anakin Skywalker, it’s safe to assume that both of those plots will be continued in season 2.

Additionally, one of the most pivotal story points of season 1 was Grand Admiral Thrawn’s arrival back in the main Star Wars galaxy, which poses a major threat to the New Republic. Thankfully, Ezra managed to hide on Thrawn’s ship, meaning that he is also back and can certainly assist, especially as one of very few living Jedi at that time. Presumably, this confrontation, too, will make up a significant part of the season 2 plot, and that may very well be what Esfandi was describing when asked about season 2.

Specifically, speaking with ScreenRant, Esfandi said of Ahsoka season 2, “A lot of action. Fights, battles, explosions, lightsabers, lasers. I’m having a flashback. So, a lot of action, and I think everybody’s gonna love it. Dave [Filoni] went nuts, and all of us were ready to follow suit of our fearless leader, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.” Perhaps what immediately sticks out here is the description that Filoni “went nuts,” which could mean a whole host of things. As the heir, in many ways, to George Lucas’ legacy, Filoni going “nuts” feels likely to mean that he leaned completely into Star Wars lore and, clearly, plenty of action, but that remains to be seen.

Additionally, Esfandi may have inadvertently just confirmed a major fan theory about Ahsoka season 2. Namely, fans have long wondered whether Ezra’s Jedi Master from Star Wars Rebels, Kanan Jarrus, would eventually appear in Ahsoka, and with the news that there will be a flashback sequence for Ezra, that feels more likely than ever.