Empire Strikes Back Writer Lawrence Kasdan to Direct Docuseries About Star Wars Creator George Lucas

While Empire Strikes Back writer Lawrence Kasdan has said he’s done with Star Wars movies after his work on Solo: A Star Wars Story, it seems that he’s not done George Lucas or Industrial Light and Magic – or at least telling their story. According to composer James Newton Howard, Kasdan is directing a six-episode docuseries focusing on Lucas and Industrial Light and Magic, presumably offering fans a look at the behind-the-scenes story of Lucasfilm and Lucas himself.



Howard revealed the news during an appearance on Score: The Podcast (via Discussing Film), noting that he has just finished writing the score for the series, though no additional details were shared.



“My friend Larry Kasdan is directing a 6-part documentary on George Lucas and ILM, which is amazing… I’ve scored it, pretty much. It’s in the box,” Howard said.



Beyond Howard’s comment, there really isn’t anything else known about this docuseries. The project does not appear to have a confirmed title, release date, or even a means of distribution or if Disney and Lucasfilm are officially involved. That said, an in-depth look at Lucas and Industrial Light and Magic feels like something that would fit well on Disney+, given the number of Star Wars-related projects in the pipeline.



Industrial Light and Magic was founded in May 1975 by George Lucas as a division of Lucasfilm, Lucas’ production company. Lucas created Industrial Light and Magic to create special effects that had never before been seen on film for his then-upcoming film Star Wars. After Star Wars‘ success, Industrial Light and Magic went on to do effects not only for Star Wars films but other Lucasfilm projects, like Raiders of the Lost Ark and other films as well, such as the Back to the Future trilogy and more. More recently, Industrial Light and Magic has been involved with films such as F9, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Jungle Cruise, Free Guy, No Time to Die, and Eternals. A number of television projects have also worked with Industrial Light and Magic, including Paramount+’s The Stand, Disney+’s WandaVision, and the second season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys. In 2021, Industrial Light and Magic was acquired by Disney with the purchase of Lucasfilm.



Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images