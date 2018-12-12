Fan Compares ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Scene to Star Wars Prequel Moment and We Can’t Unsee It

We can all agree that the Internet is a weird place. Folks tend to notice things that some of us could never even imagine, which is what makes sites like Reddit so much fun.

/r/PrequelMemes is one of the liveliest subreddits on the website, focusing mainly on funny images relating to the second Star Wars trilogy. One redditor, u/cubbyarts, shared a side-by-side of an iconic moment from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with an image from the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

“Someone pointed this out the other day and I couldn’t resist,” /u/cubbyarts writes. As you can see, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is looking at Captain America in a shot that closely mirrors Palpatine’s look at Anakin Skywalker.

Of course, in reality, this is truly nothing. As /u/JasonBall34 point out, “Only on r/PrequelMemes is the concept of ‘a person on the left looking at a person on the right’ a meme.” While they’re not wrong, we can’t deny that the comparison made us chuckle.

“Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Thanos the Wise?,” /u/SheevMcGregor66 joked. Obviously, they’re mashing the Star Wars dialogue up with Marvel terms.

“I thought not,” replied /u/LittleRedLamps, “It’s a Marvel legend.”

It’s nice to see a light-hearted crossover moment between fandoms, especially since /r/PrequelMemes was at war with /r/thanosdidnothingwrong very recently. The blow up between the fandoms got pretty heated, and even forced the Star Wars subreddit to enforce some new rules.

While we find it extremely unlikely that Joe and Anthony Russo, the Endgame directors, were paying homage to this particular George Lucas moment, we’ll never say no to some delightful crossover memes.

It’s pointed out in the comments that it’s not just the actor’s placement that makes these images match so perfectly together. /u/vk2305 joked that Palpatine and Black Widow “have the same hair color” while /u/DanBarLinMar points out the mirroring of the “the two cylindrical lights in the back.”

What do you think? Is this a comparison worth talking about? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars and Marvel fans both have 2019 to look forward to. Captain Marvel is hitting theaters on March 8, 2010, Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019.