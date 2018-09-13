Funko Launches a ‘Star Wars’ Pop Figure Holiday Special

Ordinarily, when “Star Wars” and” holiday special” are in the same sentence, you don’t want any part of it. However, that is not the case with Funko’s new Christmas-themed wave of Star Wars Pop figures.

Currently, Darth Vader, Yoda, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2 are very much into the holiday spirit, and you can pre-order each of the Pop figures via the links below starting at some point today, September 13th. Shipping is slated for October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Star Wars Holiday Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Figure #279 (Chase)

• Star Wars Holiday Santa Yoda Pop! Vinyl Figure #277

• Star Wars Holiday Chewbacca with Lights Pop! Vinyl Figure #278

• Star Wars Holiday C-3PO as Santa Pop! Vinyl Figure #276

• Star Wars Holiday R2-D2 with Antlers Pop! Vinyl Figure #275

The Star Wars Pop figures are the third installment of Funko’s holiday lineup thus far. They follow closely on the heels of festive versions of SpongeBob SquarePants and his buddy Patrick Star. And look, SpongeBob has a gift for you! If it’s fruitcake, just make sure to have it analyzed.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas SpongeBob and Patrick Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October.

It comes as no surprise that Funko kicked their holiday lineup off with Marvel heroes in the form of both Pop figures and Pint Sized Heroes.

Their Marvel holiday Pop lineup includes Deadpool with candy canes, Spider-Man sporting an ugly sweater, Hulk furiously crushing a stocking (probably because he got a tie instead of a Nintendo Switch), and a Groot Christmas tree that Charlie Brown would be proud of.

The Pint Sized Heroes lineup includes, Evil Sweater Thanos, Rocket Sled Raccoon, Christmas Tree Groot, Ugly Sweater Spider-Man, Snowman America, and an adorable Squirrel Girl with a stocking.

You can pre-order the entire lineup of Marvel Holiday Funko Pops and Pint Size Heroes right here with shipping slated for November.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.