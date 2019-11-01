Funko’s New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pops Include Knights of Ren, Dark Rey and More

Funko has unveiled new Pop figures from the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and it’s another massive wave. Highlights include Dark Rey, a great look at several of the mysterious Knights of Ren (in an awesome hematite chrome finish), an electronic (lights and sound) Kylo Ren, a 10-inch glow-in-the-dark Kylo Ren, and a metallic C-3PO. There are also a whole bunch of exclusive Pops and Mystery Minis in the mix.

You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pops right here. The complete lineup includes the following figures:

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (blaster)

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (club)

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (scythe)

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (cannon)

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (blade)

Hematite chrome Knight of Ren (axe)

Kylo Ren

10″ glow in the dark Pop! Kylo Ren

Dark Rey

Metallic C-3PO with red eyes

As far as exclusive Pop figures are concerned, look for the Knight of Ren (Club – variant) at Hot Topic, the Knight of Ren (Cannon – variant) at Walmart, the Knight of Ren (Blade – variant) at FYE, the Knight of Ren (Blaster – variant) at GameStop, a two-pack of D-O and BB-8 at Books-A-Million, and a two-pack of Kylo Ren and Rey at Barnes and Noble in the coming weeks.

A whole bunch of Mystery Mini exclusives will also be available soon:

Target exclusive Mystery Minis include Knight of Ren (Arm Cannon), Knight of Ren (Heavy Blade), Rey, Poe Dameron, Finn, Kylo Ren, Lando Calrissian, D-O, General Pryde, Sith Trooper, Jannah, and Knight of Ren (Club).

Walmart exclusive Mystery Minis include Knight of Ren (Sythe) Knight of Ren (Heavy Blade), Rey, Poe Dameron, Finn, Sith Jet Trooper, Lando Calrissian, Zorii Bliss, General Pryde, hooded Kylo Ren, First Order Jet Trooper, and Knight of Ren (Blaster Rifle).

Gamestop exclusive Mystery Minis include Knight of Ren (Scythe), Knight of Ren (Cannon), Rey, Poe Dameron, Kylo Ren, Sith Jet Trooper, Lando Calrissian, Zorii Bliss, D-O, Knight of Ren (Axe), Mon Calamari, and Rose.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters on December 20th.

