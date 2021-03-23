Galactic Snackin' Grogu Is the Best Baby Yoda Toy Yet

The Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a merchandising gold mine thanks to the mysterious Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda). We've seen countless Baby Yoda toys over the last year, so you might think that the best stuff was already behind us. However, Hasbro has just swooped in with the Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Figure, and it might be the cutest Baby Yoda toy to date.

Galactic Snackin' Grogu comes with four accessories that will activate animations and eating "yummy, or yucky" sound effects when placed in his hands. These accessories include a bowl with tentacles, a blue macaron cookie, a shifter knob and a spoon. Patting Grogu's head three times will also activate a 2-handed Force animation. Additional images are available in the gallery.

Pre-orders for Hasbro's Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu will be available starting today, March 23rd at 10am PST / 1pm EST here on Amazon and here at Walmart (the links won't be active until that time) for $79.99. If it sells out, you should also be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth as well. Note that it won't be released until the fall, so it's pretty clear that Hasbro is positioning this Baby Yoda toy as a big holiday gift idea for 2021. You'll want to lock one down while you can because odds are they will be difficult to find as we get closer to Christmas.

The animatronic Baby Yoda toy that Hasbro released last year was also a big holiday hit, and the Galactic Snackin' Grogu is clearly an upgrade. The food theme is adorable, and the figure looks a lot better this time around.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. You can keep up with all of the latest news about the show right here. More news about cute Baby Yoda merch can be found here.

