Star Wars: Baby Yoda's Cookies from The Mandalorian Now Available for Purchase

For a character whose entire existence has been scrutinized down to the frame for its meme potential, the most recent episode of The Mandalorian delivered some of the best bits of The Child aka Baby Yoda since the show's premiere. We see the little Force user attempting some electrical work, waving his hands about mid-flight like he's on a ride, and even stealing some cookies from a local child when he's told no. As we know, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company don't miss an opportunity to make a dollar, so now you can officially buy the cookies seen in the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Williams Sonoma has unveiled the "Nevarro Nummies™ Macarons," the treats are available in a twelve pack that somehow costs $50. Those eager to afford a snacks worth of the Macarons might want to take up bounty hunting in their spare time to afford them. The official description for the desserts read: "Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies™. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling." Nab them for yourself by clicking here.

The Child's latest snack built up some much needed goodwill for him following his controversial decision in a prior episode of the series to snack on the "Frog Lady's" eggs which were waiting to be fertilized. Though played for laughs in the series and clearly intended as a joke, despite the insistence of some involved in the series, the scenes ended up being an uncomfortable moment for many viewers who objected to the humor of these moments, noting how difficult they were for some that have had conception problems to watch.

These cookies as seen on The Mandalorian mark the latest in some somewhat bizzare merch for the series, joining the likes of collectible keys, episode specific Funko POP!s, and even an Ugly Christmas sweater.

