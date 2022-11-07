Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Toy Is 82% Off With Black Friday Deal

The Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been a merchandising gold mine thanks to Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda). We've seen countless Grogu toys over the last couple of years, but one of the best launched back in March of 2021 and can be had for a whopping 82% off today, November 7th as part of Walmart's first Black Friday event for 2022.

Starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET on November 7th in early access for Walmart+ members and again at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for the general public, the Galactic Snackin' Grogu animatronic figure is available here at Walmart for only $15, which is down from the $84.99 launch price.

Galactic Snackin' Grogu comes with four accessories that will activate animations and eating "yummy, or yucky" sound effects when placed in his hands. These accessories include a bowl with tentacles, a blue macaron cookie, a shifter knob and a spoon. Patting Grogu's head three times will also activate a 2-handed Force animation. Additional images and a video of the toy in action are available in the gallery below. Additional info on Walmart Black Friday deals can be found right here.