Walmart's First Black Friday 2022 Event Launches Today: Here Are The Best Deals
Walmart is kicking off their slate of official Black Friday 2022 deals today, November 7th with an event that features huge discounts on a wide range of tech and toys from companies like Apple, Google, TCL, Roku, Marvel, Pokemon, Star Wars and more. The event begins at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for the general public here at Walmart.com. However, if you recently took advantage of that huge Walmart+ subscription deal, you'll be able to jump into the sale early starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Note that Walmart's Black Friday early access window is open to all paid Walmart+ members, so you won't be able to take advantage if you are currently on a 30-day trial of the service.
You can get a sneak peek at the deals that will be up for grabs in Walmart's first Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 event right here. Some of the best deals from the sale include the following:
- Samsung 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99 (Special Buy)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook for $79 (Save $20)
- Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum for $258 (Special Buy)
- Hisense 75" Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV for $448 (Special Buy)
- TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for $188 (Special Buy)
- LG 65" TV for $398 (Special Buy)
- L.O.L Surprise Tweens 5 pack for $70 (Special Buy)
- Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack for $20 (Special Buy)
- Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum for $144 (Special Buy)
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote and TV Controls for $24.98 (save $24)
Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Streaming Media Player – with Funko POP! TV Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos for $39.98
- Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for $199 (Special Buy)
- Airpods Pro with MG Safe with Charging Case for $159 (Save $40)
- PAW Patrol, Als Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm and Accessories for $20 (Save $19.97)
- Pokemon Cards: Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Box Pokémon TCG for $20 (save $100)
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure for $15
When are Walmart's Black Friday Deals Events?
If you miss out on Walmart Black Friday 2022 Event 1, don't worry. There will be three additional events launching in the coming weeks. The official schedule is listed below.Shop Walmart's Black Friday 2022 Deals
- Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.
- Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.
- Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.
- Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.