Game of Thrones Creators’ Star Wars Films Were Reportedly to Explore the Origin of the Jedi

There’s been a lot of turmoil in the Star Wars galaxy ever since Lucasfilm was sold to the Walt Disney Company, and the gears began turning on both a sequel trilogy as well as spinoff projects. But the process has been far from smooth, as many have exited their projects before filming even begins — and some of them have had problems in the middle of the productions. But much like Colin Trevorrow and Josh Trank exiting their Star Wars movies well before they got off the ground, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have also left their projects.

And now that they’re gone, word has started to leak out to the public about their movies which would have reportedly dealt with the origins of the Jedi. When the producers were first announced to be attached to the project, many fans hoped it would have to do with the Knights of the Old Republic, given their involvement with A Song of Ice and Fire and how similar the two storylines were. While that might have been the case, it looks like that’s now a pipe dream.

A new report from Variety offers more context into the split with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, revealing that budgets of their pre-Jedi storyline as well as their new deal with Netflix led to the problems with Lucasfilm.

The report states:

“The Star Wars period the pair was interested in exploring was how the Jedi came to exist,” the report states. “However, Lucasfilm executives and the creators begin to see their visions for the films diverge during meetings last summer. News that the pair had signed a massive $250 million production deal with Netflix was a signal to many that they were eager to explore other opportunities.“

One box office analyst spoke with Variety and addressed how rare it is for a filmmaker to make it out of the collaboration process with a viable project.

“It’s like if you take a job as a ‘Star Wars’ director or creator you’re automatically thrown in the Sarlacc Pit and your chances of getting out and making that film are so unlikely you have to almost be a Jedi master,” said box office analyst Jeff Bock, who works with with Exhibitor Relations.

The next Star Wars movie set to release in theaters is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, premiering on December 20th.