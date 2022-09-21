Hasbro The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Ahsoka Star Wars Black Series 3-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has launched a surprise Black Series 3-pack based on the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. It features Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano and Grogu together in a single set that you can pre-order exclusively here on Amazon for $66.99 with a release date set for January 1st. From the description:

"The Mandalorian seeks out Ahsoka Tano to help reveal the Child's past and light the way to his future. She discovers his name is Grogu and he has knowledge of the Force. Unwilling to train him, Ahsoka tells the Mandalorian to go to Tython's ancient temple ruins so that Grogu can reach out through the Force atop the temple's seeing stone in hopes a Jedi may sense his presence. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale THE MANDALORIAN, AHSOKA TANO & GROGU figures, inspired by the characters in the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN series. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 3-pack comes with 3 figures and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Speaking of Star Wars Black Series releases, Hasbro has plenty of figures on the way in celebration of the new Andor series on Disney+. You can keep tabs on those releases right here.

As for The Mandalorian, the end of Season 2 saw Grogu and Din Djarin separated as the the former went to train with Luke Skywalker. Djarin removed his helmet to show Grogu his face at the end of that episode, in a moment that left quite a few Star Wars fans choked up. Thankfully, the two characters did not remain apart for too long, as Grogu was reunited with his "dad" in The Book of Boba Fett. However, it seems that Djarin removing his helmet will play a major role in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, as the bounty hunter has been declared "a Mandalorian no more." Fans will just have to wait and see how that particular thread plays out next year!

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Mandalorian would be coming back for Season 3 in February 2023. The trailer for the new season, which was released during D23 this month, simply said that the show would be arriving in 2023. The removal of the month from the trailer doesn't necessarily mean the series has been delayed beyond February, but we won't know until Disney or Lucasfilm release more concrete information about the premiere date.