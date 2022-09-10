The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at Mandalore

Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a tangent since they started launching TV series based on Star Wars characters. The Mandalorian was the first original series to launch on the Disney+ streaming service, and the series will be headed into its third season that will premiere in 2023. We got to see a sneak peek at the third season of The Mandalorian during Star Wars Celebration, and earlier today they released a full trailer that gives the first live-action look at a very important place in the Galaxy far, far away. During the trailer we get to see our first look at Mandalore and it's probably the best thing about the trailer.

The Mandalorian trailer is actually packed with Star Wars goodies like Babu Frik and a bunch of other things. We see Bo Katan Kryse sitting on the throne of Mandalore where Din Djarin goes to repent for removing his mask, to which Bo Katan tells him that his cult is responsible for the fall of Mandalore. Grogu also appears in the trailer after he opted to end his training with Luke Skywalker to go back with his surrogate father. You can check out the first look at Mandalore in the trailer.

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!