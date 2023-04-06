Here's Where to Get Funko Pop Star Wars Celebration 2023 Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 kicks off on April 7th and runs though April 10th. Naturally, Funko will be there, though the haul this year is disappointing at best. Still, if you're a big enough fan to get up on a holiday day off at 6am PT / 9am ET, then there are two Star Wars Funko Pop exclusives in it for you.

A R2-D2 and R5-D4 2-Pack and Jar Jar Binks Funko Pop are expected to be available after 9am ET on April 7th right here at Funko.com. It also appears that the 2-Pack will be a shared exclusive with GameStop, so it might turn up here at some point during the day as well. If all else fails, you can always get them here on eBay with the sticker of your choice.

About those stickers. Note that all shared items sold through Funko.com or through shared partners will feature the 2023 Galactic Convention Exclusive sticker. Only Pops purchased at the convention (or via resellers) will have the Star Wars Celebration 2023 exclusive sticker.

Funko will also be debuting their new Star Wars Rivals game at Star Wars Celebration. Funko notes that each Star Wars character will have three unique action cards with various abilities that can be strategically configured with other characters. The Premier Set will be priced at $19.99 and includes four character-themed game movers (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, and a Clone Trooper) character cards, an exclusive prism die, 14 action cards, 18 tokens and markers, and 12 location cards (four of which are exclusive to this set). Light Side and Dark Side Character Booster Packs priced at $4.99 each include a character-themed game mover (20 total characters are available), character card, two location cards, game die, five action cards, 16 tokens and markers. There are also hologram character variants with a special power.

Funko Star Wars Rivals Premier Set and Booster Packs (in sets of 4) are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive link.,