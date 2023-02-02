Star Wars Celebration 2023 Hasbro Exclusives Revealed

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is taking place in London on April 7-10, and it promises to be another huge event with exciting special guests and announcements about Lucasfilm's upcoming plans. You can also expect to see plenty of merch reveals during the course of those four days, and it all starts here with a sneak peek at what Hasbro has in store.

Naturally, The Black Series and The Vintage Collection items will headline these releases, including a Black Series Scout Trooper electronic helmet, Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Vintage Collection figures (including Darth Vader with his helmet removed on Death Star II), and a "Revenge of the Jedi" Black Series Darth Vader figure exclusive. Details about these new releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Direct pre-order links will be added when they go live, so stay tuned to this page for updates.

The Black Series:

Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Electronic Helmet / $131.99: Features electronic voice distortion that mimics a real Scout Trooper. Will be available at most major retailers.

/ $131.99: Features electronic voice distortion that mimics a real Scout Trooper. Will be available at most major retailers. Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Darth Vader (Revenge of the Jedi) / $33.99: Design based on the original Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi poster ("Revenge of the Jedi" being Episode VI's working title). Includes lightsaber accessory. It will be available exclusively at Star Wars Celebration – and most likely eBay shortly thereafter.

/ $33.99: Design based on the original Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi poster ("Revenge of the Jedi" being Episode VI's working title). Includes lightsaber accessory. It will be available exclusively at Star Wars Celebration – and most likely eBay shortly thereafter. Star Wars The Black Series Ki-Adi-Mundi / (No pricing details yet): Inspired by the alien Jedi in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with his elongated head and binary brain. Includes a lightsaber accessory. The figure will be available at Fan Channel retailers like Entertainment Earth.

/ (No pricing details yet): Inspired by the alien Jedi in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones with his elongated head and binary brain. Includes a lightsaber accessory. The figure will be available at Fan Channel retailers like Entertainment Earth. Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Rebel Trooper (Endor) / $33.99: Includes 4 accessories (alternate face plate). Will be available at most major retailers.

/ $33.99: Includes 4 accessories (alternate face plate). Will be available at most major retailers. Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Commander Jesse / $27.99: Celebrates the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Includes 4 accessories (alternate face plate). Will be a Walmart exclusive that debuts at their next Collector Con event in March.

The Vintage and Retro Collections: