Jabba the Hutt Comic Kicks Off Star Wars: Return of the Jedi's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Marvel Comics is preparing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a series of one-shots. The first of these one-shots arrives in February and stars the film's first antagonist, Jabba the Hutt. Return of the Jedi was the final installment in George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy, which saw the Rebel Alliance finally defeat the Galactic Empire. Fans also saw the long-awaited confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, after Luke discovered Vader was his father back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The Jabba the Hutt-focused Return of the Jedi one-shot is the first in a series set to highlight many characters from the film.

Announced by StarWars.com, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1 comes from the creative team of writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Alessandro Miracolo. The main cover is by Ryan Brown and features Jabba sitting on his throne in his Tattooine palace. Alex Maleev illustrates a variant cover featuring Boba Fett, while Lee Garbett illustrates a connecting variant cover. Since these one-shots are putting the spotlight on Return of the Jedi characters, we can speculate other comics featuring the likes of Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and even the Ewoks.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba's Palace #1 goes on sale in February.

STAR WARS: THE RETURN OF THE JEDI – JABBA'S PALACE #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF RETURN OF THE JEDI BEGINS HERE!

WHO IS PLOTTING TO OVERTHROW JABBA THE HUTT?

Jabba's palace is one of many places to find the vilest of scum and villainy relaxing, wet their whistles and indulge their vices…who would ever want that to end?

Well, SOMEONE has Jabba in their sights!

Beginning a series of One-Shots spotlighting the RETURN OF THE JEDI era, Marc Guggenheim (HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) and Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN) bring you a tale of Jabba's Palace you won't soon forget!