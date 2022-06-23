Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Images: Return of the Jedi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode "Part VI." The Force is with Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) in images from Wednesday's Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. A decade after his Jedi apprentice turned to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the exiled "Ben" Kenobi closed himself off from the Force, retreating into solitude on Tatooine to watch over the young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) from afar. Drawn out of hiding by the vengeful Reva (Moses Ingram) and the Inquisitors as the only hope of rescuing Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), the Jedi finally returned — defeating Vader in a climactic lightsaber duel as he did on Mustafar all those years ago.

In another crushing blow to the Empire, Reva the Third Sister defects from the Inquisitorius when she abandons her decade-long vendetta against the fallen Anakin Skywalker. Having reconnected with the Force — and his old Jedi Master, Force ghost Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) — a more hopeful Obi-Wan emerges on the sands of Tatooine.

"He's a more broken character than we've ever seen before," McGregor told EW of the Jedi he played in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. "We see at the end of Revenge of the Sith, everything he's known and worked for and worked toward is destroyed. His Jedi order that he loves and believes in is torn apart. All his friends are either killed or gone into hiding, so he's very much alone and lost. Also, he's carrying this amazing guilt because he feels that he lost his brother to the dark side, and he should've been able to see that was going to happen and stop that from happening. So, he's not only grieving, but he's also feeling responsible for losing his brother."

McGregor continued, "It's a much darker, more broken place than we've ever seen the character before, either with me or with Alec Guinness [in the original Star Wars trilogy]."

After their reunion and rematch in Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor and Christensen are hopeful for a second season of the Star Wars series. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy noted Obi-Wan was conceived "as a limited series," but said a Season 2 may happen "if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan."

"We'll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us," Kennedy said. "And if we feel like, 'OK, there's a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,' then we'll do it. But we'll see."

Below, see the first images from Obi-Wan Kenobi "Part VI," now streaming on Disney+.