Andor Episode 11's Epic Star Wars Space Battle Has Fans Loving Luthen

The 11th episode of Star Wars: Andor gave fans a whole new appreciation for Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael. The prequel to Rogue One has been a surprise hit for Disney+, with the decision being made to offer Episodes 1 and 2 of Andor for free on the Disney-owned channels ABC, FX, and Freeform on November 23rd, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hulu will also stream Andor for a limited timeframe as well. As for Episode 11, Luthen's piloting abilities were one of the many highlights, captivating Star Wars fans with an epic space battle.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Andor star Diego Luna told Comicbook.com. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

