James Mangold's Star Wars Movie Centers On the First Jedi

Star Wars may already have staked out the story of The Last Jedi, but it sounds like Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is set to take the franchise in the opposite direction. Today during Star Wars Celebration Europe in London, Lucasfilm announced that Mangold will officially be helming a Star Wars feature film, confirming rumors that have been circulating for some time. Specifically, fans learned that Mangold is set to direct a movie about "the first Jedi in the earliest past."

That likely means that Mangold will be providing fans with a look into the foundations of the Jedi religion, which have been hinted at in previous films but never explored in any particular depth. It's also a big shift in expectations for Mangold, who was initially rumored to be writing a Boba Fett spinoff movie.

The announcement comes as part of a quasi-trilogy of movies from high profile directors, all announced today at the panel. Mangold's story joins a film from Dave Filoni, which will wrap up some of the stories that he has set up in the Mandalorian universe as well as his animated projects. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will helm a movie set in the future of the franchise, where Rey is teaching a new generation of Jedi the way of the Force.

3 new Star Wars movies set in the past, present, and future of the timeline will be directed by James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy! #StarWarsCelebration https://t.co/cz8fheO1Rv pic.twitter.com/PIbRbaHjtW — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 7, 2023

