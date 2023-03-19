John Boyega Says He's Able to Enjoy Star Wars as a Fan Again

When Disney bought Lucasfilm nearly a decade ago, no one could have known how things would turn out. They announced that they were developing a Star Wars sequel trilogy that would bring back the original cast, which included Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, as well as introduce a new generation of heroes. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did just that and introduced us to Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega's Rey, Poe Dameron, and Finn. The original marketing for the first film in the series insinuated that Boyega's character would have a more prominent role, but it ended up being a bait and switch. Since wrapping on the last film, the actor has called out the studio for their treatment of Finn in the sequel trilogy, but now it seems that he's in a different headspace regarding the role. In a new interview with The Times of London (via Deadline), Boyega reveals that he's finally able to enjoy watching Star Wars as a fan again.

"For me Star Wars has made the man, in a sense… The experiences, the fun times, good times, ugly times, bad times, it makes you who you are as you navigate through the industry, and that has definitely been interesting," Boyega said. "I feel like the arc that JJ tried to tie up, that's where I feel comfortable with the release of him. And since then I've been able to enjoy, as a fan, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. I'm enjoying the balance of all things."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

