LEGO Star Wars Galaxy Atlas With Exclusive Yoda Minifigure Is On Sale Now

The new book LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Galaxy Atlas includes an exclusive Yoda Minifigure that's fully prepared for travel with staff, backpack, camera, and galaxy map accessories. The book was released today, April 13th, and can be ordered here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $14.99.

The Yoda Minifigure might be the main draw here, but the book itself looks fun - especially for kids. It will take readers on a tour of 25 worlds in the Star Wars universe, including Tatooine, Hoth, Crait, and Dagobah. It includes tips for travel that are illustrated with Star Wars LEGO sets and minifigs like the recently released 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina and 75267 The Mandalorian Battle Pack. You can take a peek at several of the pages here on Amazon.

On a related note, LEGO and Chronicle Books released a two deck set of playing cards today that features colorful brick and minifig designs in a collectible box. You can grab a set here at Walmart for $15.95.

